The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline represents the epitome of sophistication and versatility in the compact SUV segment. With its distinctive European design, the Tiguan Highline exudes a refined and contemporary aesthetic on the road. The Highline trim level brings an extra layer of luxury to the Tiguan, elevating both the interior and exterior with premium features. Inside, the Tiguan Highline offers a tastefully appointed cabin with high-quality materials, attention to detail, and advanced technology. The spacious interior provides comfort for both the driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long journeys. The panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of openness, allowing natural light to fill the cabin. Under the hood, the Tiguan Highline delivers a balanced performance, combining fuel efficiency with a responsive engine. Its nimble handling and smooth ride contribute to an enjoyable driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Equipped with advanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies, the Tiguan Highline prioritizes the well-being of its occupants. From its stylish exterior to its well-appointed interior, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of sophistication, practicality, and modern technology in a compact SUV.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

44,631 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX3MM154755

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-774C
  • Mileage 44,631 KM

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline represents the epitome of sophistication and versatility in the compact SUV segment. With its distinctive European design, the Tiguan Highline exudes a refined and contemporary aesthetic on the road. The Highline trim level brings an extra layer of luxury to the Tiguan, elevating both the interior and exterior with premium features.

Inside, the Tiguan Highline offers a tastefully appointed cabin with high-quality materials, attention to detail, and advanced technology. The spacious interior provides comfort for both the driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long journeys. The panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of openness, allowing natural light to fill the cabin.

Under the hood, the Tiguan Highline delivers a balanced performance, combining fuel efficiency with a responsive engine. Its nimble handling and smooth ride contribute to an enjoyable driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.

Equipped with advanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies, the Tiguan Highline prioritizes the well-being of its occupants. From its stylish exterior to its well-appointed interior, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of sophistication, practicality, and modern technology in a compact SUV.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan