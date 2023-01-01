$35,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P23-774C
- Mileage 44,631 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline represents the epitome of sophistication and versatility in the compact SUV segment. With its distinctive European design, the Tiguan Highline exudes a refined and contemporary aesthetic on the road. The Highline trim level brings an extra layer of luxury to the Tiguan, elevating both the interior and exterior with premium features.
Inside, the Tiguan Highline offers a tastefully appointed cabin with high-quality materials, attention to detail, and advanced technology. The spacious interior provides comfort for both the driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long journeys. The panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of openness, allowing natural light to fill the cabin.
Under the hood, the Tiguan Highline delivers a balanced performance, combining fuel efficiency with a responsive engine. Its nimble handling and smooth ride contribute to an enjoyable driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Equipped with advanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies, the Tiguan Highline prioritizes the well-being of its occupants. From its stylish exterior to its well-appointed interior, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of sophistication, practicality, and modern technology in a compact SUV.
