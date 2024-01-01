Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2022 Escalade Sport, a pinnacle of luxury SUVs that seamlessly blends sophistication with performance. With its commanding presence on the road, this vehicle embodies a perfect fusion of bold design elements and refined aesthetics. The exterior exudes confidence with its sculpted lines, prominent grille, and captivating LED lighting, while the interior boasts handcrafted materials, including premium leather upholstery and exquisite wood trim, creating a sanctuary of comfort and elegance for up to seven passengers. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Escalade Sport features a cutting-edge infotainment system, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system, ensuring an immersive driving experience for all occupants. Advanced driver assistance systems provide added safety and convenience, while features like heated and ventilated seats and tri-zone climate control enhance passenger comfort. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2022 Cadillac Escalade

52,255 KM

Details Description Features

$98,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport HEADS-UP DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA WASHER, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport HEADS-UP DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA WASHER, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$98,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4FKL2NR248335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P24-463A
  • Mileage 52,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2022 Escalade Sport, a pinnacle of luxury SUVs that seamlessly blends sophistication with performance. With its commanding presence on the road, this vehicle embodies a perfect fusion of bold design elements and refined aesthetics. The exterior exudes confidence with its sculpted lines, prominent grille, and captivating LED lighting, while the interior boasts handcrafted materials, including premium leather upholstery and exquisite wood trim, creating a sanctuary of comfort and elegance for up to seven passengers.
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Escalade Sport features a cutting-edge infotainment system, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system, ensuring an immersive driving experience for all occupants. Advanced driver assistance systems provide added safety and convenience, while features like heated and ventilated seats and tri-zone climate control enhance passenger comfort. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport HEADS-UP DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA WASHER, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport HEADS-UP DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA WASHER, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING 52,255 KM $98,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 54,080 KM $73,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 23,707 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac Escalade