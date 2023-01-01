Menu
2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

32,503 KM

Details Description Features

$123,998

+ tax & licensing
$123,998

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury

2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Luxury

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

$123,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341408
  • Stock #: P23-905
  • VIN: 1GYS4LKL0NR270297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-905
  • Mileage 32,503 KM

Vehicle Description

More details to come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

