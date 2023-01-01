$123,998+ tax & licensing
$123,998
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
32,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P23-905
- VIN: 1GYS4LKL0NR270297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P23-905
- Mileage 32,503 KM
Vehicle Description
More details to come
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
