Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

9,050 KM

Details Description Features

$128,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$128,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10202067
  2. 10202067
  3. 10202067
  4. 10202067
  5. 10202067
  6. 10202067
  7. 10202067
  8. 10202067
  9. 10202067
  10. 10202067
  11. 10202067
  12. 10202067
  13. 10202067
  14. 10202067
  15. 10202067
  16. 10202067
  17. 10202067
  18. 10202067
Contact Seller

$128,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10202067
  • Stock #: 23-767A
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D41N5107912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting the exhilarating and dynamic 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT convertible, a true embodiment of power, precision, and pure automotive excellence. This extraordinary sports car pushes the boundaries of performance and aesthetics, leaving a trail of awe and envy in its wake. With features including wireless charging, ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, carbon flash painted, competition sport bucket seats, head up display, automatic climate control and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2022 Cadillac Escala...
 5,241 KM
$139,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,747 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 95,446 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory