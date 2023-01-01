$67,998+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P23-1079
- Mileage 6,234 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, with a mere 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, is a prime example of rugged sophistication and modern capability. This full-size pickup truck is designed to impress both on and off the road, and the High Country trim level adds an extra layer of luxury to the Silverado lineup.
Underneath the hood, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country is likely to feature a robust engine, possibly a V8, delivering ample power and torque for towing and hauling. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth ride, even when navigating challenging terrains, making it an ideal companion for both work and leisure activities.
From the outside, the High Country trim exudes a sense of premium style with its distinctive chrome accents, unique grille design, and exclusive badging. The truck's bold and commanding presence is complemented by its practical features, such as a durable bed liner, integrated bed steps, and advanced towing capabilities, catering to those who demand both form and function from their vehicles.
Inside the cabin, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country continues to impress with a refined interior that combines comfort and technology seamlessly. Premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spacious cabin contribute to a luxurious driving experience. The latest infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and advanced connectivity features, keeps the driver and passengers entertained and connected on the go.
Safety is a top priority in the Silverado 1500, and the High Country trim is likely equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including collision warning, lane departure alert, and a rearview camera, providing peace of mind for both city driving and off-road adventures.
With only 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country represents a nearly new opportunity to enjoy the best of what Chevy's flagship pickup has to offercombining rugged capability, refined luxury, and advanced technology in one impressive package.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
