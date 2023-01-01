Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, with a mere 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, is a prime example of rugged sophistication and modern capability. This full-size pickup truck is designed to impress both on and off the road, and the High Country trim level adds an extra layer of luxury to the Silverado lineup. Underneath the hood, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country is likely to feature a robust engine, possibly a V8, delivering ample power and torque for towing and hauling. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth ride, even when navigating challenging terrains, making it an ideal companion for both work and leisure activities. From the outside, the High Country trim exudes a sense of premium style with its distinctive chrome accents, unique grille design, and exclusive badging. The trucks bold and commanding presence is complemented by its practical features, such as a durable bed liner, integrated bed steps, and advanced towing capabilities, catering to those who demand both form and function from their vehicles. Inside the cabin, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country continues to impress with a refined interior that combines comfort and technology seamlessly. Premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spacious cabin contribute to a luxurious driving experience. The latest infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and advanced connectivity features, keeps the driver and passengers entertained and connected on the go. Safety is a top priority in the Silverado 1500, and the High Country trim is likely equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including collision warning, lane departure alert, and a rearview camera, providing peace of mind for both city driving and off-road adventures. With only 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country represents a nearly new opportunity to enjoy the best of what Chevys flagship pickup has to offercombining rugged capability, refined luxury, and advanced technology in one impressive package. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

6,234 KM

Details Description Features

$67,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD High Country

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$67,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
6,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYHELXNG188685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-1079
  • Mileage 6,234 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, with a mere 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, is a prime example of rugged sophistication and modern capability. This full-size pickup truck is designed to impress both on and off the road, and the High Country trim level adds an extra layer of luxury to the Silverado lineup.

Underneath the hood, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country is likely to feature a robust engine, possibly a V8, delivering ample power and torque for towing and hauling. The advanced suspension system ensures a smooth ride, even when navigating challenging terrains, making it an ideal companion for both work and leisure activities.

From the outside, the High Country trim exudes a sense of premium style with its distinctive chrome accents, unique grille design, and exclusive badging. The truck's bold and commanding presence is complemented by its practical features, such as a durable bed liner, integrated bed steps, and advanced towing capabilities, catering to those who demand both form and function from their vehicles.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Silverado 1500 High Country continues to impress with a refined interior that combines comfort and technology seamlessly. Premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a spacious cabin contribute to a luxurious driving experience. The latest infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and advanced connectivity features, keeps the driver and passengers entertained and connected on the go.

Safety is a top priority in the Silverado 1500, and the High Country trim is likely equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including collision warning, lane departure alert, and a rearview camera, providing peace of mind for both city driving and off-road adventures.

With only 6,234 kilometers on the odometer, this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country represents a nearly new opportunity to enjoy the best of what Chevy's flagship pickup has to offercombining rugged capability, refined luxury, and advanced technology in one impressive package.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 29,464 KM $74,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XL 76,903 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 18,564 KM $68,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500