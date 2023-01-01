Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

23,030 KM

Details Description Features

$85,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10212291
  2. 10212291
  3. 10212291
  4. 10212291
  5. 10212291
  6. 10212291
  7. 10212291
  8. 10212291
  9. 10212291
  10. 10212291
  11. 10212291
  12. 10212291
  13. 10212291
  14. 10212291
  15. 10212291
  16. 10212291
  17. 10212291
  18. 10212291
Contact Seller

$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212291
  • Stock #: P23-804
  • VIN: 2GC4YUEYXN1217941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that will tow the toughest jobs? Check out this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 presented in Black. With features including keyless start, power sunroof, rear window defogger, tri zone air conditioning, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera, keyless open and start and more. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD...

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 63,456 KM
$85,998 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 101,132 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,030 KM
$85,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory