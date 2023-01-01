2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$85,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 0 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10212291

10212291 Stock #: P23-804

P23-804 VIN: 2GC4YUEYXN1217941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 23,030 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.