$85,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
- Listing ID: 10212291
- Stock #: P23-804
- VIN: 2GC4YUEYXN1217941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something that will tow the toughest jobs? Check out this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 presented in Black. With features including keyless start, power sunroof, rear window defogger, tri zone air conditioning, heated steering wheel, rear vision camera, keyless open and start and more. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD...
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
