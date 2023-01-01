$66,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$66,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10276911
- Stock #: 23-669B
- VIN: 3GTUUDED6NG667652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 22,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the epitome of power, style, and versatility - the 2022 Black GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5.75 ft. box. Crafted to exceed expectations and dominate every road, this extraordinary truck embodies a harmonious blend of ruggedness and refinement.
Elevate your driving experience with the commanding presence of the Black exterior, radiating a timeless elegance that demands attention. From its distinctive front grille to its meticulously designed lines, every angle exudes an aura of unyielding strength and contemporary sophistication.
Step inside the spacious Crew Cab, where luxury meets functionality. Immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted interior adorned with premium materials, providing a haven of comfort during every journey. Whether embarking on an adventurous off-road excursion or conquering city streets, the Sierra 1500 SLT's intelligent cabin design ensures you're enveloped in serenity.
Unleash the power of the 4x4 drivetrain, a technological marvel that transforms any terrain into your playground. The 5.75 ft. box offers ample cargo space, perfectly catering to your hauling needs, whether it's a load of equipment or weekend getaway essentials.
Powered by advanced engineering, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is equipped with cutting-edge features that redefine what it means to drive a truck. With a potent engine under the hood, an array of driver-assistance technologies, and seamless connectivity options, this truck seamlessly melds performance, safety, and innovation.
Experience the pinnacle of modern trucking with the 2022 Black GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab. It's not just a vehicle; it's a statement, a lifestyle, and a testament to GMC's legacy of excellence. Elevate your drive today.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.