2022 GMC Sierra 1500

22,921 KM

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276911
  • Stock #: 23-669B
  • VIN: 3GTUUDED6NG667652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the epitome of power, style, and versatility - the 2022 Black GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with a 5.75 ft. box. Crafted to exceed expectations and dominate every road, this extraordinary truck embodies a harmonious blend of ruggedness and refinement.

Elevate your driving experience with the commanding presence of the Black exterior, radiating a timeless elegance that demands attention. From its distinctive front grille to its meticulously designed lines, every angle exudes an aura of unyielding strength and contemporary sophistication.

Step inside the spacious Crew Cab, where luxury meets functionality. Immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted interior adorned with premium materials, providing a haven of comfort during every journey. Whether embarking on an adventurous off-road excursion or conquering city streets, the Sierra 1500 SLT's intelligent cabin design ensures you're enveloped in serenity.

Unleash the power of the 4x4 drivetrain, a technological marvel that transforms any terrain into your playground. The 5.75 ft. box offers ample cargo space, perfectly catering to your hauling needs, whether it's a load of equipment or weekend getaway essentials.

Powered by advanced engineering, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is equipped with cutting-edge features that redefine what it means to drive a truck. With a potent engine under the hood, an array of driver-assistance technologies, and seamless connectivity options, this truck seamlessly melds performance, safety, and innovation.

Experience the pinnacle of modern trucking with the 2022 Black GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab. It's not just a vehicle; it's a statement, a lifestyle, and a testament to GMC's legacy of excellence. Elevate your drive today.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

