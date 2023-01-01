$74,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
29,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGET4NG612139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,464 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 18,564 KM $68,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 153,434 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 95,950 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
2022 GMC Sierra 1500