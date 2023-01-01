$72,998+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$72,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23-923A
- Mileage 47,228 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali epitomizes the epitome of luxury within the realm of full-size pickup trucks. Distinguished by its commanding presence and exceptional craftsmanship, the Sierra 1500 Denali seamlessly merges rugged capability with upscale sophistication.
Under the hood, a powerful engine delivers robust performance, ensuring that the Sierra 1500 Denali is ready for any task at hand. The Denali trim, synonymous with opulence, transforms the interior into a haven of luxury. Premium materials, meticulous attention to detail, and advanced technology converge to create an ambiance of refined comfort.
The exterior design showcases bold lines, a distinctive grille, and signature LED lighting, setting the Denali apart with a distinctive and commanding presence on the road. Practicality meets elegance in the truck bed, equipped with innovative features to enhance cargo management.
Technologically advanced features such as a comprehensive infotainment system, driver-assistance technologies, and connectivity options further elevate the driving experience. With its combination of capability, luxury, and cutting-edge features, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of premium performance within the realm of pickup trucks.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
