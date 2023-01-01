Menu
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali epitomizes the epitome of luxury within the realm of full-size pickup trucks. Distinguished by its commanding presence and exceptional craftsmanship, the Sierra 1500 Denali seamlessly merges rugged capability with upscale sophistication. Under the hood, a powerful engine delivers robust performance, ensuring that the Sierra 1500 Denali is ready for any task at hand. The Denali trim, synonymous with opulence, transforms the interior into a haven of luxury. Premium materials, meticulous attention to detail, and advanced technology converge to create an ambiance of refined comfort. The exterior design showcases bold lines, a distinctive grille, and signature LED lighting, setting the Denali apart with a distinctive and commanding presence on the road. Practicality meets elegance in the truck bed, equipped with innovative features to enhance cargo management. Technologically advanced features such as a comprehensive infotainment system, driver-assistance technologies, and connectivity options further elevate the driving experience. With its combination of capability, luxury, and cutting-edge features, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of premium performance within the realm of pickup trucks. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

47,228 KM

47,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGED8NG634167

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-923A
  • Mileage 47,228 KM

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali epitomizes the epitome of luxury within the realm of full-size pickup trucks. Distinguished by its commanding presence and exceptional craftsmanship, the Sierra 1500 Denali seamlessly merges rugged capability with upscale sophistication.

Under the hood, a powerful engine delivers robust performance, ensuring that the Sierra 1500 Denali is ready for any task at hand. The Denali trim, synonymous with opulence, transforms the interior into a haven of luxury. Premium materials, meticulous attention to detail, and advanced technology converge to create an ambiance of refined comfort.

The exterior design showcases bold lines, a distinctive grille, and signature LED lighting, setting the Denali apart with a distinctive and commanding presence on the road. Practicality meets elegance in the truck bed, equipped with innovative features to enhance cargo management.

Technologically advanced features such as a comprehensive infotainment system, driver-assistance technologies, and connectivity options further elevate the driving experience. With its combination of capability, luxury, and cutting-edge features, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of premium performance within the realm of pickup trucks.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

