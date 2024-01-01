Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 3500

29,203 KM

$87,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$87,998

+ taxes & licensing

29,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49VEY2NF286828

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,203 KM

Introducing the rugged 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 crew cab with a standard box, designed to conquer the toughest challenges with unmatched style and capability. This powerful truck combines robust performance with premium comfort features, making it the ideal choice for both work and play. With its commanding presence and innovative technology, the Sierra 3500 AT4 offers a versatile driving experience whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating off-road terrain. Experience the epitome of strength and luxury in the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

