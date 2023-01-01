Menu
2022 GMC Yukon XL

62,382 KM

Details Description Features

$88,998

+ tax & licensing
$88,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2022 GMC Yukon XL

2022 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

2022 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$88,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350747
  • Stock #: 23-825A
  • VIN: 1GKS2JKL5NR358198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,382 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 GMC Yukon XL in a sleek and commanding black hue exudes an air of sophistication and power. With its bold, modern design, this full-size SUV captures attention on the road. Its spacious and luxurious interior offers seating for up to nine passengers, ensuring comfort and convenience for the whole family or group of adventurers. The Yukon XL's advanced technology features provide seamless connectivity and entertainment, while its robust performance capabilities deliver a smooth and capable ride. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the 2022 GMC Yukon XL in black embodies style, functionality, and a commanding presence.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

