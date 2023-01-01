$88,998+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2022 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
- Listing ID: 10350747
- Stock #: 23-825A
- VIN: 1GKS2JKL5NR358198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 62,382 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 GMC Yukon XL in a sleek and commanding black hue exudes an air of sophistication and power. With its bold, modern design, this full-size SUV captures attention on the road. Its spacious and luxurious interior offers seating for up to nine passengers, ensuring comfort and convenience for the whole family or group of adventurers. The Yukon XL's advanced technology features provide seamless connectivity and entertainment, while its robust performance capabilities deliver a smooth and capable ride. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the 2022 GMC Yukon XL in black embodies style, functionality, and a commanding presence.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
Vehicle Features
