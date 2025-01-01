$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
LE
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # UU782808
- Mileage 20,237 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Kona LE Overview
The 2022 Hyundai Kona LE is a well-rounded subcompact SUV that offers a comfortable ride
making it a popular choice for urban drivers and small families.
Performance & Efficiency
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder
Horsepower: 147 hp
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard
with optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel Economy (FWD): Approx. 7.6 L/100 km combined
Fuel Economy (AWD): Approx. 8.2 L/100 km combined
The Kona LE delivers smooth
efficient performance ideal for daily commuting and weekend getaways. The IVT helps maximize fuel efficiency without compromising responsiveness.
Exterior Features
16" alloy wheels
Heated power-adjustable side mirrors
LED daytime running lights
Body-coloured door handles and mirrors
Compact yet sporty styling with Hyundai's signature front grille
Interior Features
Cloth seating surfaces
Heated front seats
8" touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual air conditioning
Power windows and door locks
6-speaker audio system
The LE trim offers a comfortable cabin with intuitive tech and user-friendly controls. Ample cargo space and 60/40 split rear seats add versatility.
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rearview camera
Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Following Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Electronic Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Hyundai includes a strong suite of standard safety features
making the Kona LE a reassuring choice for safety-conscious drivers.
Notable Highlights
Great value in the subcompact SUV segment
Stylish design and nimble handling
Impressive safety and tech features for the price
Available AWD for Canadian winters
Vehicle Features
