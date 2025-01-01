Menu
2022 Hyundai Kona LE Overview The 2022 Hyundai Kona LE is a well-rounded subcompact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, making it a popular choice for urban drivers and small families. Performance & Efficiency Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder Horsepower: 147 hp Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard, with optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Fuel Economy (FWD): Approx. 7.6 L/100 km combined Fuel Economy (AWD): Approx. 8.2 L/100 km combined The Kona LE delivers smooth, efficient performance ideal for daily commuting and weekend getaways. The IVT helps maximize fuel efficiency without compromising responsiveness. Exterior Features 16" alloy wheels Heated power-adjustable side mirrors LED daytime running lights Body-coloured door handles and mirrors Compact yet sporty styling with Hyundai's signature front grille Interior Features Cloth seating surfaces Heated front seats 8" touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Manual air conditioning Power windows and door locks 6-speaker audio system The LE trim offers a comfortable cabin with intuitive tech and user-friendly controls. Ample cargo space and 60/40 split rear seats add versatility. Safety & Driver Assistance Rearview camera Lane Keeping Assist Lane Following Assist Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Driver Attention Warning Electronic Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitoring System Hyundai includes a strong suite of standard safety features, making the Kona LE a reassuring choice for safety-conscious drivers. Notable Highlights Great value in the subcompact SUV segment Stylish design and nimble handling Impressive safety and tech features for the price Available AWD for Canadian winters

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
12738687

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

Used
20,237KM
VIN KM8K22AB7NU782808

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # UU782808
  • Mileage 20,237 KM

2022 Hyundai Kona LE Overview
The 2022 Hyundai Kona LE is a well-rounded subcompact SUV that offers a comfortable ride


making it a popular choice for urban drivers and small families.

Performance & Efficiency
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder

Horsepower: 147 hp

Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) standard


with optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Fuel Economy (FWD): Approx. 7.6 L/100 km combined

Fuel Economy (AWD): Approx. 8.2 L/100 km combined

The Kona LE delivers smooth


efficient performance ideal for daily commuting and weekend getaways. The IVT helps maximize fuel efficiency without compromising responsiveness.

Exterior Features
16" alloy wheels

Heated power-adjustable side mirrors

LED daytime running lights

Body-coloured door handles and mirrors

Compact yet sporty styling with Hyundai's signature front grille

Interior Features
Cloth seating surfaces

Heated front seats

8" touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Manual air conditioning

Power windows and door locks

6-speaker audio system

The LE trim offers a comfortable cabin with intuitive tech and user-friendly controls. Ample cargo space and 60/40 split rear seats add versatility.

Safety & Driver Assistance
Rearview camera

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Electronic Stability Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Hyundai includes a strong suite of standard safety features


making the Kona LE a reassuring choice for safety-conscious drivers.

Notable Highlights
Great value in the subcompact SUV segment

Stylish design and nimble handling

Impressive safety and tech features for the price

Available AWD for Canadian winters

*VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2022-id12531539.html

Modern Technology
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
$699 Admin Fee
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Hyundai.
and a practical design all at an affordable price point. Positioned above the base Essential trim
the LE adds several key convenience and safety upgrades

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

