2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate SUNROOF! LEATHER! PUSH BUTTON! BLINDSPOT!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UH034266
- Mileage 80,386 KM
Vehicle Description
equivalent to the Limited trim in the U.S. Performance & Powertrain Engine : 2.5L turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower : 281 hp Torque : 311 lb-ft Transmission : 8-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters Drivetrain : HTRAC all-wheel drive (standard in Canada) Fuel Economy : Approximately 21 mpg city / 27 mpg highway (23 mpg combined) Towing Capacity : Up to 5
000 lbs This powertrain offers robust performance suitable for both city driving and outdoor adventures. Interior & Comfort Seating : 5-passenger capacity with leather upholstery Front Seats : Heated and ventilated Rear Seats : Heated Driver's Seat : Power-adjustable with lumbar support Climate Control : Dual-zone automatic Interior Design : Premium materials with a modern layout The cabin is designed for comfort
featuring high-quality materials and advanced climate control to ensure a pleasant ride in various conditions. Technology & Infotainment Infotainment Display : 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation Instrument Cluster : 10.25-inch digital display Audio System : Bose premium with 8 speakers and subwoofer Smartphone Integration : Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Charging : Wireless device charging pad Connectivity : Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth The Santa Cruz Ultimate offers a tech-forward experience
ensuring connectivity and entertainment on the go. Safety & Driver Assistance Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist : With pedestrian and cyclist detection Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist : With rear cross-traffic alert Lane Keeping Assist : With lane following assist Adaptive Cruise Control : With stop-and-go functionality Surround View Monitor : 360-degree camera system Parking Sensors : Front and rear These features contribute to the Santa Cruz Ultimate's comprehensive safety suite
enhancing driver confidence and vehicle security. Utility & Design Bed Length : 52.1 inches Tonneau Cover : Lockable
roll-up metal cover Bed Storage : Underfloor compartment with drain plug Lighting : LED headlights and taillights Wheels : 20-inch alloy wheels The Santa Cruz Ultimate combines practicality with style
offering versatile cargo solutions and distinctive design elements. Specifications Overview Feature Specification Engine 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 Horsepower 281 hp Torque 311 lb-ft Transmission 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (HTRAC) Fuel Economy (Combined) 23 mpg Towing Capacity Up to 5
000 lbs Bed Length 52.1 inches Seating Capacity 5 Infotainment Display 10.25-inch Touchscreen Audio System Bose Premium with 8 Speakers Safety Features Comprehensive Driver Assistance Suite The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate stands out as a versatile vehicle that caters to those seeking the utility of a pickup with the comfort and technology of an SUV. Its blend of performance
and distinctive design make it a compelling choice for a wide range of drivers. *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST
$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices
