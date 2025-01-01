2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Menu
equivalent to the Limited trim in the U.S. Performance & Powertrain Engine : 2.5L turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower : 281 hp Torque : 311 lb-ft Transmission : 8-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters Drivetrain : HTRAC all-wheel drive (standard in Canada) Fuel Economy : Approximately 21 mpg city / 27 mpg highway (23 mpg combined) Towing Capacity : Up to 5

000 lbs This powertrain offers robust performance suitable for both city driving and outdoor adventures. Interior & Comfort Seating : 5-passenger capacity with leather upholstery Front Seats : Heated and ventilated Rear Seats : Heated Drivers Seat : Power-adjustable with lumbar support Climate Control : Dual-zone automatic Interior Design : Premium materials with a modern layout The cabin is designed for comfort

 featuring high-quality materials and advanced climate control to ensure a pleasant ride in various conditions. Technology & Infotainment Infotainment Display : 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation Instrument Cluster : 10.25-inch digital display Audio System : Bose premium with 8 speakers and subwoofer Smartphone Integration : Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Charging : Wireless device charging pad Connectivity : Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth The Santa Cruz Ultimate offers a tech-forward experience

 ensuring connectivity and entertainment on the go. Safety & Driver Assistance Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist : With pedestrian and cyclist detection Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist : With rear cross-traffic alert Lane Keeping Assist : With lane following assist Adaptive Cruise Control : With stop-and-go functionality Surround View Monitor : 360-degree camera system Parking Sensors : Front and rear These features contribute to the Santa Cruz Ultimates comprehensive safety suite

 enhancing driver confidence and vehicle security. Utility & Design Bed Length : 52.1 inches Tonneau Cover : Lockable

 roll-up metal cover Bed Storage : Underfloor compartment with drain plug Lighting : LED headlights and taillights Wheels : 20-inch alloy wheels The Santa Cruz Ultimate combines practicality with style

 offering versatile cargo solutions and distinctive design elements. Specifications Overview Feature Specification Engine 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 Horsepower 281 hp Torque 311 lb-ft Transmission 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (HTRAC) Fuel Economy (Combined) 23 mpg Towing Capacity Up to 5

000 lbs Bed Length 52.1 inches Seating Capacity 5 Infotainment Display 10.25-inch Touchscreen Audio System Bose Premium with 8 Speakers Safety Features Comprehensive Driver Assistance Suite The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate stands out as a versatile vehicle that caters to those seeking the utility of a pickup with the comfort and technology of an SUV. Its blend of performance

 and distinctive design make it a compelling choice for a wide range of drivers.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

80,386 KM

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate SUNROOF! LEATHER! PUSH BUTTON! BLINDSPOT!

12577688

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate SUNROOF! LEATHER! PUSH BUTTON! BLINDSPOT!

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,386KM
VIN 5NTJEDAF3NH034266

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH034266
  • Mileage 80,386 KM

$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty.


and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Hyundai.
KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Kelowna Hyundai

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-XXXX

250 491-9467

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing>

KOT Auto Group

250 491-9467

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz