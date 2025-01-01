Menu
and Super All-Wheel Control for confident year-round driving. 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission & Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) Leather-appointed seating with heated front and second-row seats Power panoramic sunroof blind spot warning & rear cross-traffic alert Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock #UZ606691 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST and potential market adjustment. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

81,134 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

12738699

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

KOT Auto Group

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

250 491-5688

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,134KM
VIN JA4J4VA83NZ606691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,134 KM

Vehicle Description

and Super All-Wheel Control for confident year-round driving.

2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission & Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)

Leather-appointed seating with heated front and second-row seats

Power panoramic sunroof


blind spot warning & rear cross-traffic alert

Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable!
Stock #UZ606691
*VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


and potential market adjustment. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


TIRE TAX
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
or Admin Fee
Road Hazard Warranty
Drive Care Package
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Kia.
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Titanium Grey with 81
134 km is a stylish and spacious 7-passenger SUV with upscale features
strong safety tech
power tailgate & tri-zone automatic climate control 9 touchscreen with built-in navigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto MI-PILOT Assist with adaptive cruise
lane keep assist & traffic jam assist 360° multi-view camera system

Kelowna KIA

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

250 491-5688

