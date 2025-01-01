$62,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
KOT Auto Group
2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4
250 861-1040
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,939KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT1NN118194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,939 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel is proudly offered by Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. At home in the country and in the city
superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities.
This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
and let us be the one's to tell you
it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind
this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
this 2022 4WD Ram 1500 Rebel has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering
