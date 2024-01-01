Menu
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport is a luxury crossover SUV that effortlessly combines striking design with dynamic performance, offering an exhilarating driving experience for those who crave both style and substance. Boasting a sleek and athletic exterior, the XT5 Sport commands attention with its bold lines, distinctive grille, and unique sport-inspired accents, setting it apart from the crowd. Under the hood, the XT5 Sport is powered by a potent engine, delivering robust performance and responsive acceleration, ensuring an engaging driving experience on every journey. Its advanced suspension system and precise steering provide agile handling and a smooth ride, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway. Inside the cabin, the XT5 Sport exudes sophistication and comfort, with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship throughout. The spacious interior offers seating for five passengers, with ample legroom and supportive seating, ensuring everyone travels in luxury and style. Advanced technology features abound, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available premium audio system, keeping occupants connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount in the XT5 Sport, with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features available to help prevent accidents and protect passengers. From forward collision alert to lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking, the XT5 Sport is equipped with the latest safety technology to provide peace of mind on every drive. In summary, the 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport is a luxurious and exhilarating crossover SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance, style, and comfort. Whether embarking on a daily commute or embarking on a weekend getaway, the XT5 Sport delivers a refined and dynamic driving experience that elevates every journey.

2023 Cadillac XT5

18,565 KM

$47,498

+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport

2023 Cadillac XT5

Sport

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$47,498

+ taxes & licensing

18,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNGRS7PZ101866

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,565 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2023 Cadillac XT5