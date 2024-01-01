$47,498+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
Sport
2023 Cadillac XT5
Sport
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$47,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 18,565 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport is a luxury crossover SUV that effortlessly combines striking design with dynamic performance, offering an exhilarating driving experience for those who crave both style and substance. Boasting a sleek and athletic exterior, the XT5 Sport commands attention with its bold lines, distinctive grille, and unique sport-inspired accents, setting it apart from the crowd.
Under the hood, the XT5 Sport is powered by a potent engine, delivering robust performance and responsive acceleration, ensuring an engaging driving experience on every journey. Its advanced suspension system and precise steering provide agile handling and a smooth ride, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway.
Inside the cabin, the XT5 Sport exudes sophistication and comfort, with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship throughout. The spacious interior offers seating for five passengers, with ample legroom and supportive seating, ensuring everyone travels in luxury and style. Advanced technology features abound, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available premium audio system, keeping occupants connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is paramount in the XT5 Sport, with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features available to help prevent accidents and protect passengers. From forward collision alert to lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking, the XT5 Sport is equipped with the latest safety technology to provide peace of mind on every drive.
In summary, the 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport is a luxurious and exhilarating crossover SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance, style, and comfort. Whether embarking on a daily commute or embarking on a weekend getaway, the XT5 Sport delivers a refined and dynamic driving experience that elevates every journey. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244