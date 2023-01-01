Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

9,925 KM

$67,998

$67,998
$67,998

$67,998

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$67,998

$67,998

9,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386411
  • Stock #: P23-888A
  • VIN: 2GCUDEED6P1109446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-888A
  • Mileage 9,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed!
More information to come.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

