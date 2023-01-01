$67,998+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
9,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10386411
- VIN: 2GCUDEED6P1109446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P23-888A
- Mileage 9,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed!
More information to come.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
