2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$67,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 9 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10386411

10386411 Stock #: P23-888A

P23-888A VIN: 2GCUDEED6P1109446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P23-888A

Mileage 9,925 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.