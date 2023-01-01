$83,249+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
SLE
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
$83,249
- Listing ID: 10471950
- Stock #: 23-976
- VIN: 1GKS2AKT2PR482237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Black Yukon SLE: Where Bold Elegance Meets Unrivaled Performance
Step into the future of automotive excellence with the brand new 2023 Black Yukon SLE. This stunning SUV redefines the concept of luxury, combining cutting-edge technology, uncompromising power, and a commanding presence on the road. With its sleek black exterior, the 2023 Yukon SLE is the epitome of sophistication and style.
Exterior Design:
The 2023 Yukon SLE stands as a testament to GMC's commitment to design excellence. Its bold and commanding presence on the road is accentuated by the gleaming black exterior finish. The sleek lines, chiseled contours, and striking front grille create an impression of strength and elegance that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Performance:
Under the hood, the 2023 Yukon SLE boasts a formidable powertrain that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Its robust engine offers a perfect blend of power and efficiency, making it equally capable on city streets and rugged terrains. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling off-road adventures, this SUV is ready to perform with confidence.
Interior Comfort and Technology:
Step inside, and you'll discover an interior that is designed for your utmost comfort and convenience. The spacious cabin of the 2023 Yukon SLE offers room for the whole family, with plush seating and premium materials throughout. Advanced technology features abound, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system, a user-friendly touchscreen display, and an array of connectivity options to keep you seamlessly connected on the go.
Safety Features:
GMC prioritizes your safety, and the 2023 Yukon SLE is no exception. Equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more, this SUV provides peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Capability:
Whether you're towing a trailer for a weekend getaway or simply need extra cargo space, the 2023 Yukon SLE offers impressive versatility. Its spacious interior and flexible seating configurations ensure that you have ample room for all your gear, luggage, or whatever else your adventures demand.
In conclusion, the 2023 Black Yukon SLE is a bold statement of luxury and performance, showcasing GMC's dedication to excellence. With its striking black exterior, robust performance, and a plethora of cutting-edge features, it's the ideal SUV for those who demand the very best in style, capability, and innovation. Experience the future of driving with the 2023 Yukon SLE, where power meets refinement in a perfect blend of form and function.
Vehicle Features
