Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Thank you for visiting another one of Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Rams online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Express with 20</p> <p>334km. <p>Theres a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 Classic Express that you wont find in your average vehicle. Take home this Ram 1500 Classic Express</p> <p> and you will have the power of 4WD. Its a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather.</p><p>This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Ram</p> <p> the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ram 1500 Classic Express will definitely turn heads.</p></p> <a href=http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2023-id12450559.html>http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2023-id12450559.html</a>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

20,334 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12675171

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

KOT Auto Group

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

250 861-1040

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,334KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG5PS547951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Express with 20


334km.

There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 Classic Express that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Ram 1500 Classic Express


and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather.

This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Ram


the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ram 1500 Classic Express will definitely turn heads.


http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2023-id12450559.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KOT Auto Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 49,206 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 20,334 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 67,939 KM $62,995 + tax & lic

Email KOT Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

Call Dealer

250 861-XXXX

(click to show)

250 861-1040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

KOT Auto Group

250 861-1040

2023 RAM 1500 Classic