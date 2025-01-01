$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
KOT Auto Group
2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4
250 861-1040
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for visiting another one of Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Express with 20
334km.
There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 Classic Express that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Ram 1500 Classic Express
and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather.
This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Ram
the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ram 1500 Classic Express will definitely turn heads.
http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2023-id12450559.html
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
