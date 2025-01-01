Menu
its a sharp and sporty option for driving enthusiasts. Performance: 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine with 271 hp and symmetrical full-time AWD Transmission: 6-speed manual for engaging

and red contrast stitching Technology: 11.6 Subaru STARLINK infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Safety: EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (if CVT)

traction and stability control Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM

and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock #U9806176

2023 Subaru WRX

26,054 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX

AWD, Manual Transmission, Turbocharged Boxer, Heated Seats and a Rearview Camera !

12565583

2023 Subaru WRX

AWD, Manual Transmission, Turbocharged Boxer, Heated Seats and a Rearview Camera !

Location

KOT Auto Group

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

250 491-5688

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,054KM
VIN JF1VBAA65P9806176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,054 KM

Vehicle Description

its a sharp and sporty option for driving enthusiasts. Performance: 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine with 271 hp and symmetrical full-time AWD Transmission: 6-speed manual for engaging


and red contrast stitching Technology: 11.6 Subaru STARLINK infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Safety: EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (if CVT)


traction and stability control Contact our team at (250) 491-5688 or stop by Kelowna Kia today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM


Stock #U9806176


an additional charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.kelownakia.com/used/Subaru-WRX-2023-id12314540.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rearview Camera

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Aluminum pedal covers

Additional Features

TIRE TAX
054 km
precise handling
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
or Admin Fee
Road Hazard Warranty
Drive Care Package
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Kia.
and potential market adjustment. If vehicle is C.P.O elected
This 2023 Subaru WRX AWD in Ceramic White delivers thrilling turbocharged performance
and Subarus legendary all-weather capability. With only 26,054 km
hands-on control (or CVT if equippedplease confirm) Interior: Sport seats

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Kelowna KIA

3777 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 5C3

2023 Subaru WRX