2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,722 KM
Vehicle Description
and value perfect for Canadian drivers looking for an affordable compact sedan with premium features.
Performance & Efficiency
Engine: 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder
Horsepower: 147 hp
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 6.4 L/100 km highway
and sportier stance
16-inch alloy wheels
LED daytime running lights
Heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
Available sunroof (with Sun and Tech package)
Interior & Comfort
Heated front seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cloth upholstery with improved materials for 2025
8.0-inch touchscreen display
Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto"
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Technology & Connectivity
Smart key with push-button start
Bluetooth® hands-free with voice recognition
USB ports for front and rear passengers
Optional 10.25-inch touchscreen and Bluelink® connected services in upgraded packages
Safety & Driver Assistance
Hyundai SmartSense" suite includes:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Warning
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Notable Upgrades with Packages
Sun and Tech Package (optional): adds sunroof
vehicle tracking via smartphone
The 2025 Elantra Preferred continues Hyundai's focus on delivering excellent value with a solid mix of tech
and efficiency all in a sharply styled package. Let me know if you'd like a comparison with another trim or model!
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Additional Features
