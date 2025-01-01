Menu
and value perfect for Canadian drivers looking for an affordable compact sedan with premium features. Performance & Efficiency Engine: 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder Horsepower: 147 hp Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 6.4 L/100 km highway

and sportier stance 16-inch alloy wheels LED daytime running lights Heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators Available sunroof (with Sun and Tech package) Interior & Comfort Heated front seats Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Cloth upholstery with improved materials for 2025 8.0-inch touchscreen display Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Dual-zone automatic climate control Technology & Connectivity Smart key with push-button start Bluetooth® hands-free with voice recognition USB ports for front and rear passengers Optional 10.25-inch touchscreen and Bluelink® connected services in upgraded packages Safety & Driver Assistance Hyundai SmartSense suite includes: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Attention Warning Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines Notable Upgrades with Packages Sun and Tech Package (optional): adds sunroof

vehicle tracking via smartphone The 2025 Elantra Preferred continues Hyundais focus on delivering excellent value with a solid mix of tech

and efficiency all in a sharply styled package. Let me know if youd like a comparison with another trim or model! *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST

$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices

2025 Hyundai Elantra

9,722 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

12738690

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,722KM
VIN KMHLM4DG4SU853279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,722 KM

Vehicle Description

and value perfect for Canadian drivers looking for an affordable compact sedan with premium features.

Performance & Efficiency
Engine: 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder

Horsepower: 147 hp

Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 6.4 L/100 km highway


and sportier stance

16-inch alloy wheels

LED daytime running lights

Heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators

Available sunroof (with Sun and Tech package)

Interior & Comfort
Heated front seats

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cloth upholstery with improved materials for 2025

8.0-inch touchscreen display

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto"

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Technology & Connectivity
Smart key with push-button start

Bluetooth® hands-free with voice recognition

USB ports for front and rear passengers

Optional 10.25-inch touchscreen and Bluelink® connected services in upgraded packages

Safety & Driver Assistance
Hyundai SmartSense" suite includes:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Driver Attention Warning

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Notable Upgrades with Packages
Sun and Tech Package (optional): adds sunroof


vehicle tracking via smartphone

The 2025 Elantra Preferred continues Hyundai's focus on delivering excellent value with a solid mix of tech


and efficiency all in a sharply styled package. Let me know if you'd like a comparison with another trim or model!

*VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2025-id12531543.html

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

comfort
technology
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
$699 Admin Fee
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Hyundai.
updated headlights
The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred offers a well-rounded blend of style
7.6 L/100 km city Exterior Features Refreshed design for 2025 with sharper front grille
larger 10.25" touchscreen with navigation
and premium audio system Connected features (subscription required): remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

