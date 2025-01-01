$53,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Overview
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Ultimate represents the pinnacle of the Tucson lineup
blending eco-conscious performance with top-tier luxury and advanced tech. This compact SUV offers impressive electric driving capability without sacrificing practicality or comfort.
Performance & Efficiency
Powertrain: 1.6L turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine + electric motor
Combined Output: 261 horsepower
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (standard)
Battery: 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer
Electric Range: Approx. 53 km (EV-only range)
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent combined fuel economy when in hybrid mode
Exterior Features
LED headlights
and daytime running lights
Premium 19-inch alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
Gloss black exterior accents and chrome trim
Smart power liftgate with hands-free operation
Bold
angular styling with hidden LED DRLs in the grille
Interior & Comfort
Leather seating surfaces with ventilated and heated front seats
Heated rear seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats (driver with memory)
Ambient interior lighting
Spacious second-row with 60/40 split-folding seats
Technology & Infotainment
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with built-in navigation
Bose premium audio system
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Surround View Monitor & Blind View Monitor
Wireless charging pad
Hyundai Digital Key 2 (via smartphone)
Safety & Driver Assistance
Hyundai SmartSense suite includes:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with pedestrian
cyclist & junction turning detection)
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Highway Driving Assist
Parking Distance Warning (front and rear)
Remote Smart Parking Assist (self-parking feature)
The 2025 Tucson PHEV Ultimate is ideal for drivers looking for the perfect balance of electric driving capability
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
