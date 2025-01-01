Menu
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Overview The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Ultimate represents the pinnacle of the Tucson lineup, blending eco-conscious performance with top-tier luxury and advanced tech. This compact SUV offers impressive electric driving capability without sacrificing practicality or comfort. Performance & Efficiency Powertrain: 1.6L turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine + electric motor Combined Output: 261 horsepower Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain: HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (standard) Battery: 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer Electric Range: Approx. 53 km (EV-only range) Fuel Efficiency: Excellent combined fuel economy when in hybrid mode Exterior Features LED headlights and daytime running lights Premium 19-inch alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof Gloss black exterior accents and chrome trim Smart power liftgate with hands-free operation Bold, angular styling with hidden LED DRLs in the grille Interior & Comfort Leather seating surfaces with ventilated and heated front seats Heated rear seats and heated steering wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats (driver with memory) Ambient interior lighting Spacious second-row with 60/40 split-folding seats Technology & Infotainment 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with built-in navigation Bose premium audio system Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Surround View Monitor & Blind View Monitor Wireless charging pad Hyundai Digital Key 2 (via smartphone) Safety & Driver Assistance Hyundai SmartSense suite includes: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with pedestrian, cyclist & junction turning detection) Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Highway Driving Assist Parking Distance Warning (front and rear) Remote Smart Parking Assist (self-parking feature) The 2025 Tucson PHEV Ultimate is ideal for drivers looking for the perfect balance of electric driving capability

2025 Hyundai Tucson

6,210 KM

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate

12738684

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,210KM
VIN KM8JDDD27SU298193

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,210 KM

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Overview

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Ultimate represents the pinnacle of the Tucson lineup


blending eco-conscious performance with top-tier luxury and advanced tech. This compact SUV offers impressive electric driving capability without sacrificing practicality or comfort.

Performance & Efficiency
Powertrain: 1.6L turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine + electric motor

Combined Output: 261 horsepower

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (standard)

Battery: 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer

Electric Range: Approx. 53 km (EV-only range)

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent combined fuel economy when in hybrid mode

Exterior Features
LED headlights


and daytime running lights

Premium 19-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Gloss black exterior accents and chrome trim

Smart power liftgate with hands-free operation

Bold


angular styling with hidden LED DRLs in the grille

Interior & Comfort
Leather seating surfaces with ventilated and heated front seats

Heated rear seats and heated steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats (driver with memory)

Ambient interior lighting

Spacious second-row with 60/40 split-folding seats

Technology & Infotainment
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with built-in navigation

Bose premium audio system

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Surround View Monitor & Blind View Monitor

Wireless charging pad

Hyundai Digital Key 2 (via smartphone)

Safety & Driver Assistance
Hyundai SmartSense suite includes:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with pedestrian


cyclist & junction turning detection)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping & Lane Following Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Highway Driving Assist

Parking Distance Warning (front and rear)

Remote Smart Parking Assist (self-parking feature)

The 2025 Tucson PHEV Ultimate is ideal for drivers looking for the perfect balance of electric driving capability


http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson_PlugIn_Hybrid-2025-id12531533.html

taillights
top-tier features
and modern design. With its refined interior
efficient plug-in hybrid system
and generous tech offerings
it stands out as one of the most advanced compact SUVs in its class.

2025 Hyundai Tucson