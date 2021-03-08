Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

65,792 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

4dr Wgn LS - 7 Passengers!

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LS - 7 Passengers!

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn LS - 7 Passengers!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,792KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6679838
  Stock #: P0207
  VIN: KL77P1EM5CK688899

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 65,792 KM

Vehicle Description

65,792 KM, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Seats 7 Passengers, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $9,998**
Stock #P0207
Financing payments calculated at 7.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

