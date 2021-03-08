Menu
2014 Ford F-250

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

4WD SuperCab 142 XL - More photo's coming soon!

4WD SuperCab 142 XL - More photo's coming soon!

Location

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6693410
  • Stock #: P0217
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B69EEB54756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

