Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

141,584 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Heated Seats! AWD, 3.0L V6, Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

Heated Seats! AWD, 3.0L V6, Automatic

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6639734
  2. 6639734
  3. 6639734
  4. 6639734
  5. 6639734
  6. 6639734
  7. 6639734
  8. 6639734
  9. 6639734
  10. 6639734
  11. 6639734
  12. 6639734
  13. 6639734
  14. 6639734
  15. 6639734
  16. 6639734
  17. 6639734
  18. 6639734
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

141,584KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639734
  • Stock #: P0209
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX6EZ606052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,584 KM

Vehicle Description

141,584 KM, Alloy Wheels, Push to Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $15,998**
Stock # P0209
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Paddle Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 23,820 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Pro Master ...
 56,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory