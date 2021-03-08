Menu
2015 Ford F-150

181,402 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT - LOADED WITH OPTIONS!

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT - LOADED WITH OPTIONS!

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

181,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6679841
  • Stock #: P0215
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3FFC41928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0215
  • Mileage 181,402 KM

Vehicle Description

More photo's coming soon!


181,402 KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, AM/FM Radio, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $33,998** Stock #P0215


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 41893 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
LCD Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

