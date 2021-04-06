Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fiesta

89,174 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB Titanium - LOT'S OF OPTIONS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB Titanium - LOT'S OF OPTIONS!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6833627
  2. 6833627
  3. 6833627
  4. 6833627
  5. 6833627
  6. 6833627
  7. 6833627
  8. 6833627
  9. 6833627
  10. 6833627
  11. 6833627
  12. 6833627
  13. 6833627
  14. 6833627
  15. 6833627
  16. 6833627
  17. 6833627
  18. 6833627
  19. 6833627
  20. 6833627
  21. 6833627
  22. 6833627
  23. 6833627
  24. 6833627
  25. 6833627
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,174KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6833627
  • Stock #: W0106A
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ5FM184898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,174 KM

Vehicle Description

89,174 KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $10,998** Stock # W0106A


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R. Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 41893 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 98,534 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta 5dr...
 89,174 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango A...
 121,849 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory