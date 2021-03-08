Menu
2015 GMC Sierra

88,338 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2015 GMC Sierra

2015 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLT - FULLY LOADED

2015 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLT - FULLY LOADED

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

88,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6679844
  • Stock #: C0216
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC7FG276689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0216
  • Mileage 88,338 KM

Vehicle Description

88,338 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Tinted Windows, Cruise Control, Navigation, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $38,998** Stock #C0216


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R. Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 41893 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
AC Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

