Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

48,061 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC - FULLY LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC - FULLY LOADED!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6818288
  2. 6818288
  3. 6818288
  4. 6818288
  5. 6818288
  6. 6818288
  7. 6818288
  8. 6818288
  9. 6818288
  10. 6818288
  11. 6818288
  12. 6818288
  13. 6818288
  14. 6818288
  15. 6818288
  16. 6818288
  17. 6818288
  18. 6818288
  19. 6818288
  20. 6818288
  21. 6818288
  22. 6818288
  23. 6818288
  24. 6818288
  25. 6818288
  26. 6818288
  27. 6818288
  28. 6818288
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

48,061KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818288
  • Stock #: M0192A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU046347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,061 KM

Vehicle Description

48,061 KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, AM/FM Radio, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $27,998** Stock #M0192A


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 31258 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWER MOONROOF
Paddle Shifters
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2014 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 118,158 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 153,760 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 132,814 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory