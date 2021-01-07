Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Scion FR-S

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2015 Scion FR-S

2015 Scion FR-S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Scion FR-S

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6479442
  2. 6479442
  3. 6479442
  4. 6479442
  5. 6479442
  6. 6479442
  7. 6479442
  8. 6479442
  9. 6479442
  10. 6479442
  11. 6479442
  12. 6479442
  13. 6479442
  14. 6479442
  15. 6479442
Contact Seller

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6479442
  • Stock #: W0151B
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA11F9700576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

41,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $17,498**
Stock # W0151B
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
LCD Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2013 Dodge Avenger
 99,000 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 1...
 38,000 KM
$105,888 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 53,000 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory