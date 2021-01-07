Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6506586
  Stock #: P0183A
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB8GW330740

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # P0183A
  Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

83,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry.


Price $20,998**
Stock # P0183A
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

