2016 Nissan Murano

Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start outside temperature gauge Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Power Options POWER LIFT GATE Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Keyless Ignition Heated Exterior Mirrors Panoramic Moonroof Power Adjustable Driver Seat

