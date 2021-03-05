Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Murano

45,386 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD Sunroof Nav Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD Sunroof Nav Pano Roof

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6639737
  2. 6639737
  3. 6639737
  4. 6639737
  5. 6639737
  6. 6639737
  7. 6639737
  8. 6639737
  9. 6639737
  10. 6639737
  11. 6639737
  12. 6639737
  13. 6639737
  14. 6639737
  15. 6639737
  16. 6639737
  17. 6639737
  18. 6639737
  19. 6639737
  20. 6639737
  21. 6639737
  22. 6639737
  23. 6639737
  24. 6639737
  25. 6639737
  26. 6639737
  27. 6639737
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,386KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639737
  • Stock #: W0158B
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6GN142772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,386 KM

Vehicle Description

45,386 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Rear View Camera, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $26,998**
Stock #W0158B
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
outside temperature gauge
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
POWER LIFT GATE
HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWER MOONROOF
BACKUP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 23,820 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Pro Master ...
 56,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory