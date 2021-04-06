Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado

98,534 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w-2LZ - HEATED LEATHER!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w-2LZ - HEATED LEATHER!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,534KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6833633
  Stock #: P0233
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG517258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0233
  • Mileage 98,534 KM

Vehicle Description

98,534 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Tinted Windows, Cruise Control, Navigation, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $43,998** Stock #P0233


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R. Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 41893 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
LCD Touch Screen
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

