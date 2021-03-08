2017 Lexus NX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Power Adjustable Driver Seat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Power Adjustable Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.