2017 Lexus NX

67,890 KM

Details

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2017 Lexus NX

2017 Lexus NX

200t AWD 4dr

2017 Lexus NX

200t AWD 4dr - More photo's coming soon!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

67,890KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6693413
  Stock #: P0218
  VIN: JTJBARBZ8H2113357

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0218
  • Mileage 67,890 KM

Vehicle Description

67,890 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Sunroof, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $35,998**
Stock # P0218
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

