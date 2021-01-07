Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,000 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6483717
  • Stock #: P0195
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR169483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

45,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Power Options, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Keyless Entry.


Price $21,998**
Stock # P0195


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

