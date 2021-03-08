Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

17,000 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

SE AWD - 2.0L 4 Cylinder EcoBoost, AWD, Automatic LOW KM'S!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

17,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6693422
  • Stock #: P0181
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL6JC158591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

17,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Sunroof, Aux/USB Inputs, AM/FM Radio, Climate Control, Power Options.


Price $20,998**
Stock # P0181
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
LCD Touch Screen

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

