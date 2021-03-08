Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2.0L 4 Cylinder, AWD, Automatic - FULLY LOADED!

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6693425
  • Stock #: P0184
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA1JH082023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0184
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

66,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Sunroof, Aux/USB Inputs, AM/FM Radio, Climate Control, Power Options.


Price $26,998**
Stock # P0184
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle...

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

