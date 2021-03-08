Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

60,953 KM

Details Description

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

35T PREMIUM LOADED LEATHER NAV ROOF AWD

35T PREMIUM LOADED LEATHER NAV ROOF AWD

Location

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

60,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6693419
  • Stock #: P0222
  • VIN: SADCJ2EV4JA253879

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,953 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT FULLY LOADED


CALL NOW FOR DETAILS


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

