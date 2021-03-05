Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

28,446 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double Cab TRD! 2018 Toyota Tacoma, 3.5L V6, 4X4, Manual - More photo's coming soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double Cab TRD! 2018 Toyota Tacoma, 3.5L V6, 4X4, Manual - More photo's coming soon!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,446KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639731
  • Stock #: C0212
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7JX125659

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,446 KM

Vehicle Description

28,512 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $44,998**
Stock # C0212
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 23,820 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Pro Master ...
 56,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory