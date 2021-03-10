Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

52,990 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

4WD Crew Cab 128.3 LT - LOT'S OF OPTIONS!

4WD Crew Cab 128.3 LT - LOT'S OF OPTIONS!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,990KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6818291
  • Stock #: C0227
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN7K1156559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0227
  • Mileage 52,990 KM

Vehicle Description

52,990 KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Aux/ USB Inputs, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Power Options.


Price $39,998** Stock # C0227


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R. Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610 Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd ** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes D# 41893 Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
LCD Touch Screen

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

