2019 Dodge Challenger

36,201 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT - Heated Steering! 2019 Dodge Challenger, 3.6L V6, RWD, Automatic - FULLY LOADED!

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT - Heated Steering! 2019 Dodge Challenger, 3.6L V6, RWD, Automatic - FULLY LOADED!

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

36,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6639728
  • Stock #: C0211
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG8KH617537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 36,201 KM

Vehicle Description

36,201 KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $35,998**
Stock # C0211
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-XXXX

778-406-0610

