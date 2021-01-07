Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6483711
  2. 6483711
  3. 6483711
  4. 6483711
  5. 6483711
  6. 6483711
  7. 6483711
  8. 6483711
  9. 6483711
  10. 6483711
  11. 6483711
  12. 6483711
  13. 6483711
  14. 6483711
  15. 6483711
  16. 6483711
  17. 6483711
  18. 6483711
  19. 6483711
  20. 6483711
  21. 6483711
  22. 6483711
  23. 6483711
  24. 6483711
  25. 6483711
  26. 6483711
  27. 6483711
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6483711
  • Stock #: P0188
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD6KH123200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0188
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

22,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Driving Modes, Rear View Camera, Power Options, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Tinted Windows, Keyless Entry.


Price $27,998**
Stock # P0188


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2015 Scion FR-S
 41,000 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Durango
 147,000 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson
 44,000 KM
$23,498 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory