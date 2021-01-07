Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

  1. 6479433
  2. 6479433
  3. 6479433
  4. 6479433
  5. 6479433
  6. 6479433
  7. 6479433
  8. 6479433
  9. 6479433
  10. 6479433
  11. 6479433
  12. 6479433
  13. 6479433
  14. 6479433
  15. 6479433
  16. 6479433
  17. 6479433
Contact Seller

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6479433
  • Stock #: P0169
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44KU003442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0169
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

49,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Rear Seating DVD Player, Navigation, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $23,498**
Stock # P0169
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Westshore

2013 Dodge Avenger
 99,000 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 1...
 38,000 KM
$105,888 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 53,000 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

Call Dealer

778-406-XXXX

(click to show)

778-406-0610

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory