2019 Land Rover Range Rover

22,000 KM

$94,888

+ tax & licensing
Ina Motors Westshore

778-406-0610

SPORT

Location

Ina Motors Westshore

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6514671
  • Stock #: M0184
  • VIN: SALWR2REXKA837192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

22,xxx KM, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Power Options, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Keyless Entry.


Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWER MOONROOF
BACKUP CAMERA
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Center Console Storage
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat

2836 Millstream Rd, Langford, BC V9B 4M1

778-406-0610

