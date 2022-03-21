Menu
2004 Porsche 911

64,708 KM

$90,885

+ tax & licensing
$90,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2004 Porsche 911

2004 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Turbo Coupe

2004 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Turbo Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$90,885

+ taxes & licensing

64,708KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8726570
  Stock #: ET-91808B
  VIN: WP0AB299X4S685145

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Seal Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black Full Leather
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # ET-91808B
  Mileage 64,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Turbo Coupe Seal Grey Metallic paired with a Black standard leather interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including heated front seats, wheels caps with colored crest and more! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* · Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership · Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wheel Caps With Colored Crest
Black Mats - Porsche Lettering
Lumbar Support-Left Seat
Supple Leather Front and Rear
Lumbar Support - Right Seat
Black Full Leahter
Seal Grey Metallic

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

