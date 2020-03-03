6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
This 2006 Porsche Cayman S comes in a Basalt Black Metallic with Black Leather interior. This vehicle is well equipped with BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, 19inch Carrera Classic Wheels and much more! This vehicle is sold as a Porsche safety inspected Pre-Owned vehicle, Financing and Leasing available. This unit is Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee, Clean Title Guarantee and much more. ACT FAST!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2