2006 Porsche Cayman

S Ultra clean! Boroscope passed!

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 4709439
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,364KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4709439
  • Stock #: P170193A
  • VIN: WP0AB29816U780451
Exterior Colour
Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S comes in a Basalt Black Metallic with Black Leather interior. This vehicle is well equipped with BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, 19inch Carrera Classic Wheels and much more! This vehicle is sold as a Porsche safety inspected Pre-Owned vehicle, Financing and Leasing available. This unit is Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee, Clean Title Guarantee and much more. ACT FAST!

Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • TPMS
  • Bose Surround Sound System
  • Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package
  • Wheel Caps w/ Coloured Crest
  • Black Mats - Porsche Lettering
  • Leather for Sport Seats
  • 19inch Carrera Classic Wheel
  • PAG Code- Launch Code

Send A Message