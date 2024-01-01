$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Extravagant 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible in Ebony Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Performance Package, Memory Package, Heated Seats, 7 Speaker Premium Sound System, Head-Up Display, Power Convertible Top, Sport Suspension, Adjustable Sport Bucket Seats and more! This Corvette has No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
