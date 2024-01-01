Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Extravagant 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible in Ebony Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Performance Package, Memory Package, Heated Seats, 7 Speaker Premium Sound System, Head-Up Display, Power Convertible Top, Sport Suspension, Adjustable Sport Bucket Seats and more! This Corvette has No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

46,977 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
12008818

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,977KM
VIN 1G1YY36U775139538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Extravagant 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible in Ebony Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Performance Package, Memory Package, Heated Seats, 7 Speaker Premium Sound System, Head-Up Display, Power Convertible Top, Sport Suspension, Adjustable Sport Bucket Seats and more! This Corvette has No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Porsche Macan S 85,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic 204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan 4S 25,669 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Corvette