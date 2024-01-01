Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

141,296 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX 5sp

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX 5sp

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,296KM
Used
VIN JM1NC15F370131367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 141,296 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium 65,029 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo 42,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5