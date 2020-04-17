Menu
2008 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI 4WD -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, EXTRA SET OF BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES, EIGHT-PASSENGER SEATING, REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT

2008 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI 4WD -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, EXTRA SET OF BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES, EIGHT-PASSENGER SEATING, REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$14,785

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,308KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882050
  • Stock #: EV0717B
  • VIN: 5FNYF18788B501272
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Comes with a set of Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires with rims, Local BC Vehicle! This 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L is painted in beautiful Billet Silver Metallic paint over a comfortable Grey leather seat upholstery. Powering this Pilot is a 3.5-Litre V6 mated to a five-speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all-wheel drive system. Being the EX-L Navi trim, this Pilot adds heated leather seats, eight-way power driver's seat and a bilingual voice-activated navigation system. Highlighted features include eight-passenger seating, rear-seat entertainment, navigation, auxilary input, automatic climate control, reverse camera, power sunroof and garage door opener. Other features include heated power folding mirrors, roof rails, cruise control, keyless entry with power locks and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

