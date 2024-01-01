$30,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Porsche Cayenne
S
2008 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,712KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP1ZZZ9PZ9LA41582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand White
- Interior Colour Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UBNA41582
- Mileage 55,712 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic
Email Porsche Centre Langley
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911
2008 Porsche Cayenne