Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Porsche Cayenne

55,712 KM

Details

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Porsche Cayenne

S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Porsche Cayenne

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,712KM
VIN WP1ZZZ9PZ9LA41582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand White
  • Interior Colour Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UBNA41582
  • Mileage 55,712 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2008 Porsche Cayenne